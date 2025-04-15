Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the opening ceremony of the second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW).

The event is organised by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Wellbeing’ and is taking place until 17 April at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony featured an address by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, cultural and musical performances by Emirati talent, and an immersive experience that combined performance and technology to tell a powerful story about longevity and how good health can create a future filled with hope for individuals and nations alike.

An opening panel set the scene for the event, exploring precision health in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future, health system resilience and sustainability, and the role of AI and digital health.

Participants included Dr. Peter Attia, a physician, author and leading researcher dedicated to longevity medicine; Leymah Gbowee, founder and president of Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa and Nobel Peace prize winner; and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.

Following the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the exhibition to review healthcare innovations presented by more than 150 exhibitors from 90 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised the significance of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week in highlighting various aspects of health by showcasing promising solutions and innovative developments that contribute to fostering communities’ wellbeing globally. He also reaffirmed that hosting this global event reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging healthcare trends and opportunities, particularly with this year's focus on longevity and healthy living.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted that this requires the launch of initiatives and the implementation of programmes designed to advance medical and therapeutic research, as well as increase investment in advanced technologies and infrastructure, underscoring the emirate’s unique ability to transform promising ideas into tangible solutions in the healthcare sector.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori said, “Under the directives of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi Global Health Week reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to transform health and ensure communities enjoy long, healthy lives by establishing an open and inclusive platform that brings all stakeholders together to enhance health outcomes. The event stands as a borderless community dedicated to advancing the future of health and wellbeing through a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.”

ADGHW 2025 will welcome more than 200 speakers, 15,000 visitors and 1,900 delegates over three days. The event will feature healthcare leaders, pioneers and changemakers from around the world, including global health and policy leaders.

At the core of this year’s edition is the Forum @ ADGHW, a global stage uniting leaders from government, industry, research and academia to tackle critical healthcare challenges.

Additionally, the StartUp Zone will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, inviting startups to pitch their innovative ideas to investors, with winners of the Smart Health Hackathon announced during the event. By supporting initiatives like the Smart Health Hackathon, ADGHW seeks to provide emerging entrepreneurs and innovators with an opportunity to showcase their innovations and connect with experts and investors.

The winners of the prestigious ADGHW Innovation Awards will also be announced, in celebration of individuals and organisations driving innovation and collaboration, fostering a culture of excellence that will shape the future of health.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration. The event places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and wellbeing, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

ADGHW 2025 covers key themes including longevity and precision health, health system resilience, digital health, and investment in life sciences.