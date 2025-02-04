Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Police College Graduation Ceremony
February 04, 2025
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 36th cohort of cadet officers, 38th cohort of university graduates, 21st cohort of female university graduates, and the third batch of international cadets at the Police College.
The ceremony was held in the presence of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in their careers as they serve their nation and its leadership, underscoring the importance of upholding excellence in policing by adopting the latest methodologies and best practices in law enforcement and security, as a rapidly evolving sector. His Highness also extended his congratulations to the international graduates, encouraging them to apply the skills and knowledge gained during their training to serve their respective countries.
The graduation ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; as well as a number of Sheikhs, members of the Federal National Council, government officials, directors of federal and local entities, and representatives from various accredited embassies and consulates in the UAE. It was also attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; other police commanders across the UAE; ministers and senior officials from government entities, and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense; in addition to families and guests of the graduates.
During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the top-performing graduates among the 388 cadets, including 53 international students from 31 countries. Sheikh Khaled presented the Sword of Honour to Officer Cadet Abdullah Ali Abdullah bin Zayed Al Makhzoumi, who ranked first overall, securing top positions in academic performance, drill, weapons and marksmanship, and specialist training.
Officer Cadet Salem Waleed Salem Abdulrahman Al Shamsi achieved the highest ranking among male university graduates, while Officer Cadet Sarah Abdullah Ali Hassan Al Zaabi secured the top position among female university graduates.
Among international graduates, Officer Cadet Károly Sándor from Hungary ranked first overall in the male category, while Officer Cadet Stephanie Ann Michelle from the United States achieved first place overall and in command and leadership among female international graduates.
Brigadier General Walid Salem Al Shamsi, Commander of the Police College, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to the UAE leadership for its unwavering support. He highlighted that the college’s excellence in law enforcement and security sciences is a direct result of the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
Brigadier General Al Shamsi also thanked H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for attending the ceremony and H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support, which has positioned the Police College as a leading institution in law enforcement and security studies regionally and internationally.
