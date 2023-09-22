Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception for Sultan Al Neyadi in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a reception at Saif Muftah Al Neyadi’s house in the Umm Ghafa area of Al Ain to celebrate the return of Al Neyadi’s son, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, from his six-month mission to space.

His Highness congratulated Sultan Al Neyadi and other members of the family on the success of the historic mission, highlighting how the achievement marks a proud moment for the UAE leadership, government and people, and represents a great leap for the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also commended the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in planning the mission and ensuring its success, and discussed how the UAE continues to contribute to space exploration by supporting advanced scientific research and experiments in order to find solutions to challenges in space science and technology.

He said, “Our youth has the potential to harness the opportunities and use its creativity to achieve excellence. Their confidence and commitment have now been proven in space and in advanced technology. They serve as an inspiration for more young Emiratis to venture forward and create history.”

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince added, “Sultan Al Neyadi and the team have proved to be inspiring models for the UAE’s ambitious youth. Their example will help further accelerate the UAE’s efforts to grow its presence in the space sector.”