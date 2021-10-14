UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed ‏attends UAE national jiu-jitsu team training sessions

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has attended the UAE national jiu-jitsu’s team’s training sessions as they prepare for upcoming championships.

His Highness expressed pride in the decorated national team's contribution to the sport and their outstanding performance in previous competitions, which has helped expand the player base in the UAE.

His Highness also praised efforts by the coaching and administrative staff to support the team and help them prepare for upcoming championships in November.

In addition, His Highness highlighted the importance of grass-roots programmes to encourage youth participation.

Abu Dhabi will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which will bring together the world’s top athletes, from 3-11 November. This will be followed by the 13th Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship from 14-19 November.

More Stories From Middle East

Site Links:

