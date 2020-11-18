Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends virtual tour of Abu Dhabi Art 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI,18th November 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Patron of Abu Dhabi Art, attended a virtual preview tour of Abu Dhabi Art 2020, accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Abu Dhabi Art curators.

Now in its 12th year, Abu Dhabi Art is holding its first ever virtual edition for 2020, taking place from 19 – 26 November. The fair will feature more than 300 works from 15 countries, displayed through independent booths and in dedicated curated sectors, with participation from a record 68 galleries and 200+ artists. This includes seven new galleries presenting contemporary art from across the African continent and 13 new South Korean galleries.

For the first time at Abu Dhabi Art, internationally renowned guest curators have worked with galleries and artists to highlight works from different geographies and present them online. The guest curators drew on diverse perspectives for the most global iteration of the fair to date.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, said: "Profound dedication, hard work and creative thought have gone into the latest edition of Abu Dhabi Art, opening to the public on Thursday. Adaptability and innovation have been crucial to DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategic initiatives and practical operations this year, and our work around the fair has been no exception.

"Staging our flagship art fair as a digital event for the first time is a remarkable achievement that cements Abu Dhabi’s commitment to promoting the arts and nurturing culture. But, faced with a new landscape filled with unique challenges and opportunities, we strived to swiftly and successfully pivot to adapt to the changing circumstances.

This year’s Abu Dhabi Art retains everything that makes it so special – a diverse global roster of galleries, fresh curatorial perspectives, and thought-provoking programming – and is now more accessible to audiences around the world than ever before."

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed’s virtual tour covered the modern and contemporary galleries as well as a focus on the curated sections. Abu Dhabi Art Director Dyala Nusseibeh provided an overview of the Modern and Contemporary section, which this year boasts participation by 37 galleries hailing from 15+ countries around the world, with works exhibited in virtual booths offering curatorial frameworks for each presentation.

His Highness’ private tour continued with the curator of The Day After, Simon Njami, helming the fair’s first ever sector dedicated to contemporary African art. Bringing together works from seven new galleries, The Day After explores concepts of time during the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi Art Project Head Alanood Al Hammadi then took gave a tour of Sung woo Kim’s curated section Material-Real, a new sector exploring contemporary art from South Korea with 13 new galleries.

Curator and gallerist Ashwin Thadani, who has returned to Abu Dhabi Art to present contemporary works from across the Indian subcontinent in India Today, presented all six participating galleries.

Then Beyond: Emerging Artists curator Maya El Khalil discussed this year’s three commissioned artworks, giving a presentation of the work created by emerging Emirati artists Afra Al Dhaheri, Hind Mezaina and Afra Al Suwaidi.

H.H. Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed’s private virtual tour concluded with a presentation of the performance programme In the Round by curator Rose Lejeune, providing an overview of four new performance art activations by international artists.