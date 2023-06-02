Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the wedding today of His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, in Amman.



His Highness conveyed congratulations and blessings on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the family of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, and wished His Royal Highness the Crown Prince happiness and prosperity.

Sheikh Khaled attended the official wedding reception, along with heads of states, government leaders, and dignitaries.

He congratulated the newlywed and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous life.