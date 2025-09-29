Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has affirmed the leadership’s commitment to further enhancing the quality of life for Emirati families by developing community services and improving infrastructure and facilities across residential areas and neighbourhoods.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored that citizens’ wellbeing remains at the heart of all government priorities to continue strengthening social cohesion and contributing to the UAE’s development journey.

Chairing the Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting, His Highness approved a AED42 billion expansion of the Liveability Strategy to deliver further projects that enhance quality of life by ensuring seamless access to essential facilities in line with the highest quality standards.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the first phase of the strategy, which is being implemented under the supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The initial results show that the average integration of residential neighbourhoods across the emirate reached 81 percent in 2025, up from 67 percent prior to the strategy’s introduction in 2023.

More than 60 projects worth AED12 billion were identified as key success factors, including the construction of more than 200 parks and sports courts, 24 schools, 21 mosques and 28 community majlises. Nearly 120 kilometres of walking paths, 283 cycling tracks, approximately 220 kilometres of new street lighting, and 200 beautification works were completed as part of these projects.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with public and private sector partners, to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and solutions across government operations to boost efficiency and enhance the quality of community services.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was briefed on the progress of the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to position the emirate as the world’s top-ranked AI-powered government by 2027, supported by AED13 billion of investment.

Sheikh Khaled was also updated on preparations to launch TAMM 4.0 at GITEX Global 2025. The new version of the digital platform enables smart, interconnected and AI-powered government services that anticipate and proactively meet the needs of individuals and businesses, with a strong focus on fully embedding AI technologies into government services and decision-making processes.

The meeting further reviewed community initiatives to strengthen AI’s role in society, including the launch of AI Majalis, a programme to create open and trusted spaces for dialogue and raise awareness about the responsible use of AI.

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi presented its programmes for upskilling the Abu Dhabi Government workforce in AI transformation, with over 95 percent of employees completing comprehensive AI training in skills that equip them to thrive in an AI-driven future. In addition, new Chief Digital and AI Officer roles are to be created in all government entities to drive AI adoption, governance and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted the importance of continuing to leverage advanced technologies and AI solutions to drive productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness in Abu Dhabi’s government services, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, and to contribute to improving the quality of life for citizens and residents across the emirate.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also reviewed progress on residential infrastructure projects and directed the acceleration of work to further enhance the quality of life and improve services for citizens and residents in the emirate.