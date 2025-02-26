Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) board meeting at the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

During the meeting, the board discussed talent development and reviewed research and development achievements, commercial ventures and broader international collaborations for 2025.

The forward-looking plans also aim to invest in the strengthening of national talent to empower them in the field of science and technology.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of nurturing STEM talent, directing the council to implement impactful projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global R&D centre and accelerating the adoption of advanced technology across various vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the importance of strengthening international partnerships with leading research institutions and leveraging global best practices to drive innovation.

In 2024, ATRC achieved growth in its research ecosystem, with a 20 percent increase in scientists and researchers. The number of Emirati researchers grew by over 9 per cent, with 210 UAE Nationals now contributing to global research. This progress underscores ATRC's commitment to fostering a thriving research environment for Emirati talent and beyond.

In the last year, global collaboration was a standout feature of ATRC. The council completed 28 international research projects with a network of universities worldwide, and signed collaboration agreements with international R&D partners for joint research and knowledge exchange. ATRC established government-to-government partnerships with nations such as Spain, Serbia and Uzbekistan, and other leading entities, and formalised collaborations with nine local entities.

The UAE Research Map, a centralised portal which provides information and useful resources for the research community, grew, bringing together experts, research centres, and funding opportunities to support the UAE’s innovation ecosystem with a significant number of entities committed and researchers registered. Meanwhile, the council’s STEM Youth Program engaged more than 3,000 talents and launched seven new projects to inspire the next generation into technology and science.

The council, through its applied research arm, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), highlighted the successful deployment of numerous prototypes in real operational environments over the past year, exceeding annual targets and underscoring the growing demand for customised advanced technologies with practical, real-world applications. Projects delivered by TII, including AI models, quantum technologies, autonomous capabilities across air, land and sea, and other advanced technologies, reinforced ATRC’s position as a trusted partner for industry and government stakeholders.

The council reported the successful completion of three events, organised by its programme management arm, ASPIRE, including the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), the Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge (MBZIRC), and XPRIZE Feed the Next billion. Additionally, ATRC, through ASPIRE, marked significant achievements in business development, including the signing of 32 new proof-of-concept agreements, project packages, and collaboration and framework agreements.

ATRC also launched three new ventures through its commercialisation arm VentureOne. These include STEER AI, which is paving the way for smart, safe autonomous mobility, QuantumGate, which is protecting data assets in a post-quantum world, and Nabat, which is leveraging advanced technology to restore ecosystems. ATRC also reported the sustained growth of its first venture, AI71, which is driving transformative AI solutions for the workplace.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council.