Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Emirates Genome Council meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,14th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the meeting of the Emirates Genome Council.

During the meeting, the board discussed plans to prioritise precision medicine initiatives that leverage genomic data to actively enhance public health outcomes for the UAE population, advance the efficiency of the UAE healthcare system, drive economic and industry growth, and further establish the UAE as a global hub for precision medicine through the advancement of R&D.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed that the UAE leadership is committed to further advancing the health and wellbeing of the community and emphasised the importance of research and development in the fields of longevity, precision medicine and preventative care in enhancing public health.

H.H. praised efforts to further advance the UAE as a leader at the forefront of global genomic research and application that prioritises health outcomes and enhances quality of life.

During the meeting, H.H. endorsed new population screening programmes that expand the utilisation of genomic data and accelerate genome-driven personalised healthcare in the UAE. The programmes include newborn genetic screenings, enhanced screenings of adult participants in the Emirati Genome Program, provision of personalised fertility programmes, and cardiovascular genetic screening.

The newborn genetic screening programme will assess genetic conditions with available treatments and early intervention options for infants, assessing 733 genes to test for more than 800 conditions.

Population disease screenings, for adults participating in the Emirati Genome Programme, aim to further identify actionable and relevant conditions for UAE Nationals, by assessing 94 genes linked to more than 50 genetic conditions.

The personalised fertility programme assesses 186 genes linked to more than 130 genetic conditions, to provide personalised medicine recommendations and treatments for couples.

Cardiovascular screenings will provide genetic diagnosis and treatment, as well as early prevention, for cardiovascular related conditions through the assessment of more than 800 genes linked to more than 100 genetic conditions.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was briefed on the completion of the landmark Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Emirati Reference Genome study aimed at advancing precision medicine for communities in the UAE. The study, by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Khalifa University and M42, bridges critical gaps in genomic data and provides a vital resource that enhances the ability to compare with other reference genomes, supporting the advancement of disease research, pharmacogenomics and the development of Emirati-specific targeted therapies.

H.H. was also briefed on the progress of the Premarital Genetic Screening Programme, which was nationally implemented from 1 January 2025 by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Heath Services, Dubai Health Authority, and strategic partners.

To date, it has supported 2,428 couples, finding more than 92 per cent genetically compatible through comprehensive genetic screening of 570 genes linked to more than 840 genetic disorders. Couples who required additional support were provided personalised genetic counselling to assess and diagnose risk factors and offer potential solutions to support family planning decisions.

The programme aims to safeguard community members from hereditary diseases and empower couples to utilise genetic data to make informed decisions in family planning, preserving the health and wellbeing of community members and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

His Highness was also updated on the progress of the Emirati Genome Program, which has collected more than 700,000 genetic samples from citizens across the nation, marking significant progress towards the overall target of 1 million.

In addition, the Emirati Genome Program has completed the collection of 100,000 samples from participants from different nationalities for a new initiative that leverages the UAE’s advanced genomic capabilities. The project, in collaboration with M42, helps reduce gaps in genomic data globally by providing insights into genetic mutations affecting over 2.5 billion people across different ethnicities, with the aim to drive further collaboration on precision medicine research and solutions.

The Emirati Genome Programme is a key project under the National Genome Strategy and will support the transformation of healthcare services in the UAE by providing high-quality genetic data that enables researchers, physicians and scientists to identify the causes of genetic diseases, understand the type of genetic mutations, anticipate susceptibility to some diseases, and develop effective personalised healthcare plans.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, UAE Minister of Education; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Dr Amer Ahmed Al-Sharif, the CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Dr Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services.