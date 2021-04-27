Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of executive committee of ADNOC’s Board

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 26th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has chaired the first meeting of the executive committee of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

During the meeting, the committee approved strategic and financial next steps for the company, as well as matters of corporate governance. The committee was updated on ADNOC’s financial results and operational performance, and reviewed how the company’s strategy is being successfully implemented.

The committee commended ADNOC’s recent landmark achievements, including the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude oil futures contracts with ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, the 2030 Sustainability Agenda, the US$5.

5bn real estate investment and the landmark US$20.7bn energy infrastructure deal.

Last February, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in his capacity as Chairman of the board of directors of ADNOC, issued a resolution to form the executive committee of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.