Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Chairs Meeting Of Executive Committee Of ADNOC Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC board of Directors.

During the meeting at ADNOC’s Headquarters, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed ADNOC’s domestic growth initiatives, including its unconventional exploration programme, as it continues to create value for the UAE and future-proof its business. As ADNOC expands its portfolio to ensure a secure and reliable global energy supply, the company is creating new domestic value chains and driving economic and industrial growth in the UAE.

This includes TA’ZIZ, ADNOC’s joint venture with ADQ, which recently announced a contract award to build the first methanol plant in the UAE. Methanol is among the most promising transition fuels, offering a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels such as coal and diesel for power generation.

Sheikh Khaled was also updated on XRG, ADNOC’s newly launched international investment company, and its plans to lead transformative investments in global energy systems as it accelerates ADNOC’s international growth and meets increasing global energy demand.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in sustainable growth and lower-carbon energy production, emphasising the importance of expanding joint projects to reinforce the UAE leadership’s commitment to carbon emission reduction and energy diversification and highlighting the role of advanced technologies and eco-friendly initiatives in driving national sustainability efforts.

He highlighted the importance of the upcoming Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi in May 2025 and noted ADNOC’s ongoing efforts to boost local manufacturing and increase the use of local goods and services.

The forum will provide a platform for investors and companies to leverage the opportunities presented by the UAE’s burgeoning industrial sector. On its part, ADNOC continues to create local manufacturing opportunities for the UAE and international companies through its In-Country Value programme.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also reviewed ongoing initiatives to empower ADNOC’s people, strengthen family bonds and reinforce UAE National Identity in the Year of Community, emphasising the importance of these efforts in fostering a positive and sustainable work environment that supports national talent and enhances their role in driving development and prosperity.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Lead Sultan Ahmed May Family Industry

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

6 minutes ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

51 minutes ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

1 hour ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

12 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

12 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East