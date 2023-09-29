Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Discusses Trilateral Relations With President Of Serbia And Prime Minister Of Hungary

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed discusses trilateral relations with President of Serbia and Prime Minister of Hungary

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, today met with Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, as part of His Highness’ working visit to the Republic of Serbia.


His Highness expressed his pleasure over the tripartite meeting, and thanked the Serbian President for his invitation to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the UAE, Serbia and Hungary.

His Highness also highlighted the importance of such meetings in creating opportunities to develop economic partnerships and investment projects between the three nations.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with all nations with the aim of serving mutual interests, and of benefitting the region and world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Serbia Hungary All

Recent Stories

&#039;Emirates Jewellers&#039; Pavilion dazzles vi ..

&#039;Emirates Jewellers&#039; Pavilion dazzles visitors with unique collections ..

5 minutes ago
 EAD launches its Auto Permit X71 Licensing Service ..

EAD launches its Auto Permit X71 Licensing Service, signs MoUs with Abu Dhabi De ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and ..

UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ..

21 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, Prime Minister of Hungary vis ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to develop integrated strategy to reduce fo ..

ADAFSA to develop integrated strategy to reduce food loss &amp; waste

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissi ..

Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissioner of Israeli National Polic ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Miracle Garden blooms anew in its 12th Seaso ..

Dubai Miracle Garden blooms anew in its 12th Season with dazzling floral display ..

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls upon GCC’s ministers of ag ..

Mariam Almheiri calls upon GCC’s ministers of agriculture to sign Emirates Dec ..

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Serbia on w ..

5 hours ago
 SCI supports limited income people with AED14.6mn ..

SCI supports limited income people with AED14.6mn since 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Oba ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East