Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Governments Summit 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, attended the World Governments Summit 2025, which began today in Dubai. The summit hosts a record number of heads of state, government leaders, international organisations, global institutions, ministers and experts in governance from around the world.
They toured the Edge Government exhibit, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation. The exhibit highlights 10 breakthrough innovations developed by 19 countries, selected from more than 150 global projects. The initiatives recognise pioneering solutions that shape the future of societies by addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the importance of fostering innovation in governance to instil a culture of excellence and creative thinking, enabling governments to foresee the future and develop effective, forward-looking solutions to challenges worldwide.
H.H. also praised the World Governments Summit’s role in reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and government excellence. The summit serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and insights on initiatives that enhance government capabilities and efficiency, ensuring the adoption of innovative solutions to maximise opportunities and address current and future challenges. This vision aligns with the UAE’s ambitious goal of building a better future for generations to come.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Executive Chief of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council.
