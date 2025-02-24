Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has honoured the winners of the 21st edition of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) at a ceremony held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event reaffirmed SKEA’s role in fostering innovation and excellence in the business ecosystem.

By recognising and rewarding exceptional performance, strategic thinking and operational productivity, SKEA aims to enhance competitiveness and embed a culture of sustainable business practices. The award continues to inspire and empower ambitious businesses to reach new heights, contributing to a brighter future driven by innovation and a knowledge-based economy in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the significance of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in encouraging organisations to embrace a culture of excellence and innovation, enhance operational efficiency and boost productivity in alignment with the strategic direction of the national economic ecosystem. His Highness highlighted the importance of leveraging advanced technologies and AI solutions to optimise organisational capabilities and operational efficiencies, enabling businesses to anticipate and adapt to the evolving demands of regional and global markets.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed honoured seven companies for their leadership in the business sector, their forward-looking approach for growth and expansion, and their commitment to embracing a culture of innovation and business excellence in achieving the strategic objectives of the UAE’s economic vision.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), highlighted the transformative power of excellence and innovation in driving economic and social progress, saying, “Guided by the forward-looking vision of our leadership, Abu Dhabi’s ‘Falcon Economy’ continues to soar, establishing the Emirate as a global economic powerhouse and a premier destination for talent, businesses, and investments. The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award plays an instrumental role in this journey, serving as a catalyst for ambitious organisations. It empowers them to embrace innovation, elevate industry benchmarks, and lead the charge in fostering sustainable growth”.

He added, “At ADCCI, we remain committed to supporting businesses as they navigate emerging challenges. By futureproofing them, we ensure they remain at the forefront of progress to drive Abu Dhabi’s next phase of development, further enhancing the economy’s resilience, competitiveness, and prosperity.

Organised by ADCCI since 1999, SKEA is designed to emphasise the chamber’s vision of opening doors to local and global markets – facilitating global expansion for Abu Dhabi businesses and enabling international companies to expand into the Abu Dhabi market, boosting the competitiveness of the private sector to grow and expand globally.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the SKEA Office announced the reformation of its Board of Trustees, appointing Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim as Honorary Chairman. Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, Director General of GovAcademy at the Department of Government Enablement, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, while Badr Salim Sultan Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, has been named Vice Chairman. The board also includes Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, as well as Abu Dhabi Chamber Board members Noor Al Tamimi, Marwa Al Mansoori, and Ahmad Al Mosa, who will each serve as members of the Board of Trustees.

The ceremony included the unveiling of the award’s new brand identity, which reflects the goals and ambitions of Abu Dhabi’s economy, prioritising innovation and fostering a culture of positive impact. The new brand identity serves as an inspiration for organisations to adopt cutting-edge solutions, strive for operational excellence and make meaningful contributions to the community and economic growth and diversification.

Archireef – for its innovative solutions in reviving Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystems through advanced coral reef cultivation and deployment of 3D-printing technology.

Shorooq – for supporting SMEs through flexible and innovative investment and management models, fostering growth and contributing to regional economic development.

Union Copper Rod – for its high-quality copper rod manufacturing and export operations, supplying key industries worldwide and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s presence in global markets.

Pure Harvest Smart Farms – for transforming Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector through cutting-edge technologies such as hydroponics and climate-controlled farming, enabling the production of fresh, sustainable crops in desert environments.

Joud Coffee – for blending creativity with community engagement, establishing itself as a cultural hub across Abu Dhabi.

Hamda Al Fahim Design Studio – for redefining elegance and promoting Abu Dhabi’s fashion industry on the global stage.

VCharge – for advancing e-mobility solutions, expanding Abu Dhabi’s network of solar-powered EV charging stations and making electric transportation more accessible.