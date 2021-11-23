UrduPoint.com

‏Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates 5th Edition Of Fintech Abu Dhabi

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:00 PM

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 5th edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 23rd November 2021 (WAM) - Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021.

The event is organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and it taking place on Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi until 24 November.

After the inauguration of the event, which is the largest in the MENA region dedicated to fintech, His Highness toured the venue and witnessed the latest technologies disrupting the financial services sector.

The fifth edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi is taking place as a hybrid event, hosting leading innovators, founders, investors, executives, academics, and regulators in the financial services industry.

In addition to regular annual events including Global Tour – The Search, Abu Dhabi Investment Forum, the Fintech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge, and the Fintech 100, this year will also see the introduction of several new forums, including the Majlis Forum, a host of invitation-only, private conversations and forums designed to spark debate between public and private sector fintech leaders from around the world.

Fintech Abu Dhabi 2021 offers a full agenda from panel discussions to fireside chats, workshops and sessions hosted by leading fintech experts, focusing on key themes in the industry including security, investment, digital banking, entrepreneurship, sustainability and ESG, and consumer retail, credit and payments.

