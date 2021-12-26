Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent to Abu Dhabi Municipality building

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent to Abu Dhabi Municipality building, in recognition of the urban planner’s role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s architectural development.

The ceremony to inaugurate the street, formerly known as Al Sough Street, was attended by several senior officials and family members of the late Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf. Renaming the street after the former Director of the Urban Planning honours his role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s early urban development during the 1960s and 1970s.

After receiving his PhD from Munich University in 1957, the late Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf gained extensive experience in urban planning working in many countries and by serving as an urban planning consultant to the United Nations.

He moved to Abu Dhabi in 1968 and was appointed Director of the Department of Urban Planning by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

He also lectured on urban planning at the UAE University’s Department of Architecture between 1983 and 1985 and received the Abu Dhabi Award in 2010 from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in recognition of his contributions to Abu Dhabi’s urban and architectural renaissance.

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), extended his gratitude to UAE leadership for their continuous appreciation and recognition of individuals who have made profound contributions to all sectors of the development of Abu Dhabi.

Al Ahbabi said: "Dr. Makhlouf was instrumental in the planning and design of Abu Dhabi’s urban environment and conducted several studies into the future development of the city of Abu Dhabi. Renaming Al Sough Street to honour his name and contributions is a testament to the legacy he leaves behind."