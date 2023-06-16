Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu Dhabi

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated Iskan Abu Dhabi, a new housing “one-stop shop” that offers all housing services for citizens from a single location at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled toured the centre and reviewed the available housing services, which include housing grants, housing loans, loan exemptions, exchange services, and plot purchasing.

Additionally, he reviewed the services offered by strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Teyaseer and Abu Dhabi school of Government.

The launch of Iskan Abu Dhabi follows the recently updated housing benefits policy, which supports low-income citizens through increased housing loans, free-of-charge grants for ready-built homes, and waivers for monthly instalment payments, regardless of the date of housing loan approval, as well as exemptions for senior citizens from repaying their housing loan.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “Abu Dhabi’s leadership is committed to launching initiatives that enhance quality of life, ensure families’ stability, and strengthen community cohesion by providing citizens with high-quality homes in connected communities across Abu Dhabi. Iskan Abu Dhabi streamlines the housing journey, enabling citizens to access housing benefits that meet their needs in the most user-friendly and comprehensive way, from a single location.”

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Iskan Abu Dhabi’s services are also complemented through the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s digital app, which initially allows users in the first phase, with pre-approved applications, to complete their housing journey.

