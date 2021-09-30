UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates New Trading Floor At Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:15 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated the new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ushering in a new era of growth for one of the region’s fastest expanding markets.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted the significance of ADX’s growth as a vehicle for sustainable finance and a driver of economic diversification.

The launch of the trading floor at ADX’s new premises coincides with the launch of ADX’s new brand, which advances the exchange’s ADX One strategy to enhance liquidity and double the exchange’s market capitalisation over the next three years.

Announced at the beginning of the year, the ADX One strategy comprises 22 strategic projects to encourage the listings pipeline, enhance corporate governance, and introduce new products and services that meet the requirements of issuers and global investors.

During the ceremony, and in the presence of ADX leadership and stakeholders, a promotional video was screened highlighting ADX’s efforts to cater to a broad range of customers and stakeholders by making the exchange a magnet for international capital, a hub of innovative technology, and a vehicle for sustainable finance. The ceremony ended with the first trading bell count down in the new trading floor.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADX, said, "After 20 years of operation, ADX has reached a new stage of growth as demonstrated by the robust growth in market capitalisation, more sophisticated products and services, and a strong pipeline of listings. ADX’s new visual identity represents its position today as the second largest exchange by market capitalisation in the region, while the new location provides a state-of-the-art platform to advance the exchange’s ambitious growth strategy and support Abu Dhabi Government’s vision for a fully diversified economy."

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive of ADX, commented, "We are pleased to reveal ADX’s new brand, which represents our forward momentum and dynamism as a rapidly transforming exchange. The modern look and feel of the new ADX trading floor are in line with its investments in modern infrastructure and market technology. The streamlined style of the new logo symbolises the market's role as a link to regional and international capital markets.

''And nowhere is this dynamism more evident than in our new premises, which houses some of the latest market technologies. Our new location has been designed to ensure a seamless experience for anyone looking to invest or list on the ADX."

