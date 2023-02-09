Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today inaugurated Umm Yifeenah Bridge in Abu Dhabi. This new 11-kilometer superhighway will provide a fast connection between Al Reem Island, Umm Yifeenah Island, and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, aiming to reduce traffic and improve the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

The project features seven concrete bridges, including two overwater bridges with a total span of 3.8 km, and a six-lane highway that can accommodate 12,000 journeys per hour.

In addition to its transportation benefits, the bridge also includes walking and cycling paths, as well as bike rental facilities, promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles for the community. The Umm Yifeenah Bridge is the first phase of the Mid-Island Parkway project, which will link Al Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha Beach, and Khalifa City and is expected to be completed by 2028. The larger network will feature cycle tracks, walking trails, and sustainable landscapes, offering stunning views of the natural environment and Abu Dhabi's skyline.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by high-ranking officials, including Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Chairman of Aldar; Saif Seed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council; and Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar, during the inauguration.

Al Shorafa expressed his pride in the completion of the Umm Yifeenah Bridge project, saying that it reflects the leadership's vision to provide world-class infrastructure, improve community welfare, and create a business-friendly environment that enhances the quality of life for all citizens, residents, and visitors in the emirate.

DMT and Aldar have taken a number of steps to ensure the project's sustainability and protect the local environment. This includes the use of precast concrete elements and arched causeways to preserve water flow and minimize the impact on mangrove wetlands. The arched causeways also maintain navigation channels for boats and allow marine life to pass freely. Additionally, the company sourced 85% of materials locally and planted mangrove trees on nearby Jubail Island as part of its commitment to adding value to the local economy.

Al Dhiyebi stated that the Umm Yifeenah Bridge is a flagship project in the company's portfolio and embodies its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure projects and services in Abu Dhabi. As a strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi government, Aldar is dedicated to supporting urban planning efforts and will continue to work with its partners in the public sector to advance sustainable development and improve the quality of life in the emirate.