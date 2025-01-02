Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan as Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police.

