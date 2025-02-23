- Home
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Reconstituting Board Of Trustees Of Institute Of Applied Technology
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution reconstituting the board of Trustees of the Institute of Applied Technology, Chaired by Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, with Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari as Vice-Chairman.
Board members comprise Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Badr Salim Sultan Al-Olama, Hamad Mohamed Al Marar, Hamad Abdulla Al Hammadi, Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Shaista Asif and Ibrahim Hussain Nassir.
Under the resolution, the Board of Trustees of Institute of Applied Technology will also manage all affairs at the Abu Dhabi Vocational education and Training Institute.
