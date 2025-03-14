- Home
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Appointing Ibrahim Nassir As Undersecretary Of Department Of Government Enablement
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement.
