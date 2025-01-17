Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, valour

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that January 17 has become a celebration of Emirati values of courage and valour, embodied in the strength of the nation's determination and the resilience of its unity.

On a post on his official X account, H.H. Sheikh Khaled said, “These values guide us, ensuring the UAE remains a fortress of stability, where the dignity and security of our people are paramount. We renew our commitment to advancing the nation’s progress and reinforcing its pioneering role in promoting regional and global stability.”