Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed: January 17 Celebrates Emirati Values Of Courage, Valour

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, valour

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that January 17 has become a celebration of Emirati values of courage and valour, embodied in the strength of the nation's determination and the resilience of its unity.

On a post on his official X account, H.H. Sheikh Khaled said, “These values guide us, ensuring the UAE remains a fortress of stability, where the dignity and security of our people are paramount. We renew our commitment to advancing the nation’s progress and reinforcing its pioneering role in promoting regional and global stability.”

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Guide Progress January Post Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inaugurat ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed ..

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, v ..

2 minutes ago
 PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement

30 minutes ago
 Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire ag ..

Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement

37 minutes ago
 First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test ..

First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies

47 minutes ago
 UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for D ..

UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agree ..

1 hour ago
UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial coope ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Confer ..

2 hours ago
 Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership

Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised ey ..

UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda

2 hours ago
 Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical s ..

Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at A ..

Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East