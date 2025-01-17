- Home
- Middle East
- Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, valour
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed: January 17 Celebrates Emirati Values Of Courage, Valour
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, affirmed that January 17 has become a celebration of Emirati values of courage and valour, embodied in the strength of the nation's determination and the resilience of its unity.
On a post on his official X account, H.H. Sheikh Khaled said, “These values guide us, ensuring the UAE remains a fortress of stability, where the dignity and security of our people are paramount. We renew our commitment to advancing the nation’s progress and reinforcing its pioneering role in promoting regional and global stability.”
Recent Stories
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, v ..
PIA apologizes over Paris flight advertisement
Israel security cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire agreement
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies
UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agree ..
UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Confer ..
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends inauguration of 2nd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu ..2 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed: January 17 celebrates Emirati values of courage, valour2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Russia hold final round of negotiations for Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement1 hour ago
-
UAE, Uzbekistan explore avenues of financial cooperation2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announced as sponsor of EROC 2025 Conference2 hours ago
-
Gulf Data Hub, KKR form strategic partnership2 hours ago
-
UAE, Uganda sign agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda2 hours ago
-
Egyptian President departs UAE at conclusion of working visit2 hours ago
-
ADGM's Numou expands financial access with launch of digital lending marketplace2 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’3 hours ago
-
UAE economy: Three years of growth, resilience against terrorist plots3 hours ago
-
UAE participates in International Mining Conference in Riyadh3 hours ago