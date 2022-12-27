UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prince Witness Joint Military Exercise

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prince witness joint military exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and H.R.H. Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan, today witnessed a joint military tactical exercise between the armed forces of the UAE and Jordan, which took place in a training field in Abu Dhabi.

The exercise, which included a daytime attack drill by the Zayed (LeClerc) Tank company, aims to develop the capabilities and combat skills of the participating forces, in addition to qualifying and training them to operate under various conditions and across different scenarios.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled and the Jordanian Crown Prince listened to a briefing on the activities of the exercise, which included several joint exercises, including the activities of the planning and execution operations, which showcased the newly acquired combat skills and the quality of training that the participating forces received, as well as their high level of coordination and harmony in executing joint military operations.

