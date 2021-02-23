UrduPoint.com
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Launches Vessel Shujaa At NAVDEX

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches vessel Shujaa at NAVDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has launched Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority vessel Shujaa at the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX). The exhibition is hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) from 21st to 25th February.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior representatives from the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, UAE Armed Forces and UAE Naval Forces.

The vessel Shujaa (which means brave in Arabic)is s a testament to the quality of national defence products and will join the national maritime fleet, enhancing the UAE Navy’s capabilities. The vessel, made by national company Albwardy Damen, is 50 meter long and has a speed of 22 knots.

More Stories From Middle East

