Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Leaves Albania After Working Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) TIRANA, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has left the Albanian capital Tirana following a working visit.

His Highness was bid farewell from Tirana International Airport (Mother Teresa) by Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Energy.

On leaving Tirana, Sheikh Khaled expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, which reflect the deep ties between the UAE and Albania.

