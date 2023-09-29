Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Leaves Belgrade After Working Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Belgrade after working visit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) BELGRADE, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has left Belgrade after a working visit to Serbia. H.H. Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell from Nikola Tesla Airport by Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled met with Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, as well as the Prime Minister of Hungary Victor Orbán to discuss ways to enhance mutual cooperation across economic and commercial fields, and to further strengthen UAE-Serbia ties.

