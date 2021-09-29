UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Architect Frank Gehry, Visits Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum Site

29th September 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with globally renowned architect Frank Gehry and visited the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum site on Saadiyat Island.

Also in attendance were Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), as well as William Mack and Wendy Fisher, Chairman and President of the board of Trustees of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled discussed progress on the region’s pre-eminent museum dedicated to global modern and contemporary art.

The landmark project will foster global cultural exchange and cement Abu Dhabi’s plans as a centre for culture and creative industries.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be established and developed by DCT - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, and is the latest instalment in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s international group of museums.

The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of cultural institutions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Manarat Al Saadiyat and the Cultural Foundation.

