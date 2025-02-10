Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Board Members Of XRG
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with the board of Directors of XRG, the investment company focused on international gas, global chemicals and low-carbon energies.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed XRG's investment opportunities and how the company will help meet the increasing global demand for lower-carbon energy.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised the significance of prioritising initiatives and programmes that drive the company’s growth across gas, chemicals and low-carbon energy, in alignment with ADNOC's interests and objectives for XRG.
He also highlighted the importance of strengthening strategic global partnerships that contribute to realising the leadership's vision by implementing high-impact projects that support sustainable economic growth.
XRG was officially launched during ADNOC’s Annual Board of Directors Meeting in November 2024, with an enterprise value exceeding AED290 billion (US$80 billion). XRG aims to meet rising global demand for energy while supporting sustainable economic growth, by expanding ADNOC’s international investments in low-emission energy and chemicals.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Executive Chairman of XRG; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone; Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chair of OCI Global; and Bernard Looney, Chairman of Prometheus Hyperscale.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..
Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts
Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay2 minutes ago
-
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum in Bangkok3 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa3 minutes ago
-
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance solution3 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana3 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at World Governments Summ ..4 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG4 minutes ago
-
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion worth of new indust ..4 minutes ago
-
Yemen to sign debt rescheduling deal with Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister5 minutes ago