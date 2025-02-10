Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Board Members Of XRG

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with the board of Directors of XRG, the investment company focused on international gas, global chemicals and low-carbon energies.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed reviewed XRG's investment opportunities and how the company will help meet the increasing global demand for lower-carbon energy.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised the significance of prioritising initiatives and programmes that drive the company’s growth across gas, chemicals and low-carbon energy, in alignment with ADNOC's interests and objectives for XRG.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening strategic global partnerships that contribute to realising the leadership's vision by implementing high-impact projects that support sustainable economic growth.

XRG was officially launched during ADNOC’s Annual Board of Directors Meeting in November 2024, with an enterprise value exceeding AED290 billion (US$80 billion). XRG aims to meet rising global demand for energy while supporting sustainable economic growth, by expanding ADNOC’s international investments in low-emission energy and chemicals.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Executive Chairman of XRG; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone; Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chair of OCI Global; and Bernard Looney, Chairman of Prometheus Hyperscale.

Related Topics

Technology Company Abu Dhabi Oil Enterprise November Gas Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middl ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay

2 minutes ago
 GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management t ..

GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle Eas ..

RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa

3 minutes ago
 Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 ..

Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valen ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana

3 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review g ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG

4 minutes ago
 ICAO Council President highlights global cooperati ..

ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability

4 minutes ago
 Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industria ..

Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..

4 minutes ago
 ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste ..

Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts

5 minutes ago
 Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin Febru ..

Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East