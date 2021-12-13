Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Christian Klein, CEO of German multinational software company SAP, at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with Christian Klein, CEO of German multinational software company SAP.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, His Highness discussed opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration in enterprise software and cloud computing solutions.