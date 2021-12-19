UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Emiratis Working In Leading Private Companies

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Emiratis working in leading private companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met Emiratis working in leading private companies having graduated from government upskilling programmes.

Sheikh Khaled gave directives to expand career-building initiatives to focus on priority sectors.

During the meeting, he spoke to young Emiratis about their experiences forging successful careers in the private sector, and expressed pride in their work to help drive forward the nation’s progress.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, also attended the meeting.

