Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today met with H.R.H. Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a joint military exercise between the two countries' forces held in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled and the Jordanian Crown Prince discussed the deep-rooted historical ties that their countries share, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan.

The meeting also touched on the importance of expanding the scope of the UAE-Jordan cooperation and partnership across various vital sectors that act as developmental drivers.

The meeting was attended by Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution; Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces; Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE; Dr. Zaid Baqain, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Jordan; and a number of officials.