Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Members Of Abu Dhabi Youth Council

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:15 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets members of Abu Dhabi Youth Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, met with members of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council for both 2019-2021 and 2021-2023 cycles.

At the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed the council’s achievements at the conclusion of its 2019-2021 cycle and the initiatives it launched which created more opportunities for young people to excel.

He congratulated the members of their contribution towards youth initiatives over their term and encouraged them to continue supporting youth and sharing their learnings from this experience.

Sheikh Khaled welcomed the members of the 2021-2023 cycle and directed them to build on and expand the successes achieved so far, reiterating the importance of cooperating with government entities and the activation of youth councils within these entities to ensure sustainable impact of initiatives.

His Highness reinforced the importance of encouraging and enabling young people to participate in all matters that affect them today and in the future, welcoming fresh ideas and new perspectives that can challenge current thinking and bring to light new opportunities.

Sheikh Khaled also said that the initiatives launched and implemented by the Abu Dhabi Youth Council in its 2019-2021 term show the extent to which meaningful progress and change can be achieved, affirming that youth are the true ambassadors for Abu Dhabi.

