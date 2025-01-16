Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Tsinghua University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Professor Li Luming, President of Tsinghua University.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in academic fields.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the board of Trustees of Zayed University.

Tsinghua University, founded in 1911 in Beijing, China, is one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions. It hosts more than 38,000 students across its institutes and research centres, offering 51 academic programmes across over 200 disciplines. Key areas of study include economics, civil engineering, aerospace engineering, social and legal studies, medicine and the arts.

According to the Times Higher education World University Rankings 2024, Tsinghua University is the top university in Asia.