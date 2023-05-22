UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Prime Minister Of Malaysia In Kuala Lumpur

May 22, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen the close friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Malaysia to benefit both countries and their people.

The meeting took place during a welcome reception held by Anwar Ibrahim for Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as part of his official visit to Malaysia.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Prime Minister, and his good wishes for his health and happiness, as well as his compliments to the people of Malaysia to achieve ongoing progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia requested that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi relay his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his warm wishes to the people of the UAE to achieve continuing success.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to expand the framework of economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in priority sectors such as healthcare services, clean energy, infrastructure and transportation projects. They also discussed strengthening cooperation through the establishment of a comprehensive economic partnership (CEPA) between the UAE and Malaysia.

It was also agreed to launch the Sheikh Zayed Chair at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia, which aims to bridge the gap in study and research around the regions of West Asia and Southeast Asia, and will serve as a research body that contributes to developing policies and providing scientific recommendations to authorities, decision-makers and civil organisations, as well as to youth in the two regions.

In addition, they agreed to establish a chair in the name of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak at the National Defence University of Malaysia, to further empower women and girls in the fields of peace and security, and peacekeeping missions at the United Nations, in addition to strengthening existing partnership between the UAE and Malaysia.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the warm reception, and emphasised the UAE’s ongoing commitment to enhancing cooperation with Malaysia across all fields.

The meeting was also attended by a delegation including Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

