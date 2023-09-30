Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Prime Minister Of Albania

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2023 | 12:45 AM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Albania

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) TIRANA, 29th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, in Tirana, to discuss opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Albania to benefit both countries and their people.

During the meeting, which was held following Sheikh Khaled’s arrival in Tirana as part of a working visit to Albania, His Highness conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Prime Minister of Albania, and his good wishes for his health and happiness, as well as his compliments to the people of the Republic of Albania to achieve more progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Khaled commended the close relationship and strategic partnership between the countries across development, investment and trade, following the signing of the economic cooperation agreement between the UAE and Albania in 2020.

His Highness also emphasised the importance of expanding their scope of mutual cooperation and exploring investment opportunities in various vital sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and tourism, among others.

He highlighted that the UAE is committed to championing peace and stability as fundamental pillars for development and economic growth. Sheikh Khaled also highlighted that enhancing security and stability in the region and the world is an integral part of the UAE's policy in achieving sustainable development and prosperity for all.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Tirana Progress Albania September 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Albania on w ..

48 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Belgrade after ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leaves Belgrade after working visit

1 hour ago
 &#039;Emirates Jewellers&#039; Pavilion dazzles vi ..

&#039;Emirates Jewellers&#039; Pavilion dazzles visitors with unique collections ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed discusses trilateral ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed discusses trilateral relations with President of Se ..

2 hours ago
 EAD launches its Auto Permit X71 Licensing Service ..

EAD launches its Auto Permit X71 Licensing Service, signs MoUs with Abu Dhabi De ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and ..

UAE condemns terrorist bombings in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces ..

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia, Prime Minister of Hungary vis ..

3 hours ago
 ADAFSA to develop integrated strategy to reduce fo ..

ADAFSA to develop integrated strategy to reduce food loss &amp; waste

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissi ..

Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissioner of Israeli National Polic ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Miracle Garden blooms anew in its 12th Seaso ..

Dubai Miracle Garden blooms anew in its 12th Season with dazzling floral display ..

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Serbia discuss bilateral relations

6 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls upon GCC’s ministers of ag ..

Mariam Almheiri calls upon GCC’s ministers of agriculture to sign Emirates Dec ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East