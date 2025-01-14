Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of New Zealand to further enhance bilateral cooperation

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met The Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025.
The meeting focused on strengthening the bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and New Zealand, exploring ways to enhance and develop mutual relations to serve shared interests.
Discussions emphasised the importance of partnerships in driving sustainable development, capitalising on economic and investment opportunities, and exchanging expertise and knowledge across various fields.
The meeting highlighted the importance of ADSW as a global platform that convenes leaders, experts and specialists in sustainability and climate action to explore ways to advance plans, programmes and initiatives aimed at ensuring a more sustainable future for generations to come.
Also in attendance at the meeting were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Rashed Matar Alqemzi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand.
