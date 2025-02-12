Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Starbucks Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Brian R. Niccol, Starbucks Chairman and CEO.
The meeting explored investment opportunities and facilities that the UAE and Abu Dhabi's business-friendly environment offers, reinforcing their position as leading regional and global destinations for major companies and investors in the retail and food production sectors.
The meeting also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s efforts to promote the adoption of innovative solutions, advanced technologies and sustainable practices in the business sector, aligning with the emirate’s goals of achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development while driving economic diversification through investments across key sectors.
The meeting was attended by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group; and John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group.
