Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets UAE Team Emirates XRG Cyclists
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the second stage of the UAE Tour 2025, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with the participation of 140 cyclists from 20 international teams.
Sheikh Khaled observed the athletes’ performance in the 12.2-kilometre individual time trial held on Al Hudayriat Island, which represents one of the most challenging stages of the race and demands exceptional focus and endurance.
During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled met several cyclists from UAE Team Emirates XRG, discussed their experiences and reviewed their preparations and equipment.
He highlighted the significance of the event in reinforcing sports as a key component of a healthy lifestyle within the community and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for major international cycling championships.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also praised the exceptional organisation of the event and the dedicated efforts of various organisers in ensuring its success, emphasising that this reflects the significant progress cycling has made in the UAE, supported by advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art sports facilities, safe track networks, and the ability to attract top international talent and expertise.
He concluded the visit with a tour of the logistical facilities and race infrastructure, reviewing the technical systems and equipment, and ensuring the event meets the highest international standards.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The UAE Tour, the only UCI World Tour race in the middle East, takes place over seven stages, beginning in Al Dhafra Region and concluding at Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Region, on 23rd February 2025.
The race will cover a total distance of 1,013 kilometres and will include four flat stages, two mountain stages, and a 12.2km individual time trial stage. This year's edition offers a diverse range of routes designed to challenge riders while also highlighting the UAE’s natural landscapes and key tourist attractions.
In November 2021, Abu Dhabi was awarded the prestigious Bike City label by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s global governing body, making it the first city in Asia to receive this recognition.
