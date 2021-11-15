UrduPoint.com

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets With CEOs Of Exxon Mobil, Occidental, Total

Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:45 PM

ABUDHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has met with the CEOs of Exxon Mobil, Occidental and Total to discuss opportunities for collaboration to further enable knowledge exchange in the energy space and advance energy sustainability solutions.

During the meeting, he discussed ways of developing unconventional gas resources to enable gas self-sufficiency across the UAE and cooperating to use cutting-edge technologies in energy exploration, development and production.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which is taking place until 18 November.

