Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets With Prime Minister Of Singapore

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to continue strengthening the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Singapore.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is committed to building bridges of friendship and cooperation with all countries. He highlighted that the UAE President places special importance on strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Singapore, aiming to mutually benefit from the development and economic journeys of both countries, and working to explore additional opportunities that will serve both parties.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled stressed the importance of expanding economic and trade cooperation and supporting UAE and Singaporean companies in leveraging available investment opportunities in priority sectors. The discussion also encompassed support for research and innovation initiatives, contributing to the promotion of development and prosperity in both countries

Also attending the meeting were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council.

More Stories From Middle East