Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Faraj bin Hamoodah Al Dhaheri on death of his brother and son

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has offered his condolences to Faraj bin Hamoodah Al Dhaheri on the death of his brother Ghanem and son Ali.

During his visit to the family’s house in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy for the family’s loss, praying to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in peace and to grant comfort and solace to their family.