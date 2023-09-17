Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To Ali, Obaid And Hamad Salem Belhabala Al Ketbi on Passing Of Their Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Belhabala Al Ketbi on passing of their mother

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Belhabala Al Ketbi on the passing of their mother.

His Highness also offered his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased at the Al Foah mourning majlis in Al Ain.

