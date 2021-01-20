Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens Al Fay Park

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Executive Office, has officially opened Al Fay Park on Reem Island as part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to promote healthy living and build on the emirate’s status as a world-class place to live.

The 27,500 square metre park is the first urban park focusing on bio-diversity in the emirate.

It features 2,000 local flora, including the national tree, the Ghaf, landscaped to sustain a forest-like ecosystem.

The park’s high density of trees, plus modern irrigation systems, ensures it uses 40 percent less water than traditional gardens.

The park features world-class facilities for multiple sports and activities and children’s playgrounds made of natural elements, providing a sustainable and natural space for residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi.