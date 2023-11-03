Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has raised the UAE flag at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court on the occasion of Flag Day, marked annually on 3rd November.

His Highness emphasised that Flag Day is a treasured national occasion that the UAE celebrates with great pride because it symbolises the UAE’s values of unity and cohesion. Sheikh Khaled highlighted that the journey of progress established by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan continues towards a bright future thanks to the wisdom of the UAE leadership and its efforts to achieve prosperity for the nation and its people.

His Highness reaffirmed that the UAE flag will always be raised high to bear witness to the achievements of the founding fathers in establishing a unified nation that continues to achieve the aspirations of its people.

The flag-raising ceremony featured the UAE national anthem and was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Dr.

Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The event was also attended by Eng Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; Sara Awadh Musallam, and Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge; Ahmed Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and a number of senior officials and employees of Abu Dhabi Government.

