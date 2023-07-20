Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Athletes From UAE National Winter Sports Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports teams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received the UAE national winter sports teams following the men’s ice hockey team's recent historic victory at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II-B, which was held in Türkiye.

Sheikh Khaled congratulated the men’s national ice hockey team on their success and highlighted the value that representing the UAE on the world stage brings to the nation.

His Highness commended the performance and technical ability of the athletes that has led them to achieve unprecedented success for the UAE in the sport and is helping to inspire a new generation of national athletes.

He also praised the work of the UAE Winter Sports Federationfor its role in creating new opportunities and pathways for sporting talent, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Ice Sports Club.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, as well as other board members, staff and athletes from the federation.

