Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives CEO Of UFC

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 12:02 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received Dana White, CEO and President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The meeting explored ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership with the UFC, which has led to hosting numerous global championships and elevated the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s position on the international sports stage.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

