Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives executive management of Cleveland Clinic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received executive management of Cleveland Clinic, who are visiting the UAE to mark the 10th anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and executive management of the hospital, including Beth Elaine Mooney, Chair of the Cleveland Clinic board of Directors, and Tom Mihaljevic, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic, discussed the hospital’s journey since its inception and its role in delivering world-class healthcare, which has strengthened Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and global hub for specialised medical care.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that strengthening healthcare services in the UAE and Abu Dhabi is an ongoing commitment, highlighting that the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents is a top priority for the nation’s leadership. He emphasised the importance of continued investment in medical research, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence to drive meaningful advancements in healthcare that benefit people worldwide.

The meeting underscored the importance of building on the strong and long-standing partnership between Abu Dhabi and Cleveland Clinic, which has played a pivotal role in transforming the emirate’s healthcare landscape. Discussions also explored Cleveland Clinic’s future plans within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed praised the exceptional contributions of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi over the past decade, noting that the strategic partnership exemplifies how global expertise and local talent can come together to deliver outstanding healthcare services.

Cleveland Clinic executive management expressed appreciation for the unwavering support provided to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to delivering advanced medical care while further strengthening strategic partnerships that drive medical excellence and innovation.

As part of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary celebrations, the meeting also highlighted the hospital’s critical role in further strengthening the emirate’s healthcare sector and its significant contributions to providing high-quality medical services in line with the highest international standards.

The meeting was attended by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Since opening in 2015, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has provided world-class medical care through over 6.8 million patient encounters and performed over 175,000 surgical procedures, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading destination for advanced healthcare and a hub for global medical expertise.