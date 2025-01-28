Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today met Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs.

The meeting focused on the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India and explored ways to further enhance and develop these ties to serve the common interests of both countries and their peoples.

The meeting also focused on the strategic partnership and relations between the two countries and their role in driving comprehensive and sustainable development across vital sectors in both nations.

Also in attendance were Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.