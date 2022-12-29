Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in Abu Dhabi

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, today received Gibran Rakabuming Rake, Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, and eldest son of Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

His Highness praised the visit, which reflects the long-established relations between the UAE and Indonesia.

During the meeting, H.H. discussed the importance of continuous collaboration to further strengthen ties between the two friendly countries and their people.

Gibran’s visit to Abu Dhabi follows His Highness’ visit to Solo earlier this month.

During his visit H.H. attended the wedding of Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Joko, and toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo.

The mosque incorporates elements of traditional Indonesian design and is symbolic of the close ties between both nations.

His Highness was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia.

